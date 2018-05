2013 aerial footage of the flood damage to the Widgee Road.

2013 aerial footage of the flood damage to the Widgee Road.

THE Gympie region has experienced some terrible and incredible disasters in its 150 years of recorded history.

Floods, fires, explosions, collapsing sink holes, underwater landslides, plane crashes, storms and tornadoes.

Over the decades our committed and talented photographers and brave readers have captured images of those disasters through their camera lenses and, increasingly, on their smart phones.

Here are just a few of them.