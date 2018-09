Firefighters head into the blaze in their fight to keep it under control.

Firefighters head into the blaze in their fight to keep it under control. Renee Albrecht

AS FIREFIGHTERS continue their battle to contain the blaze burning across Woolooga, harrowing images of the devastation and toll on the community have emerged.

Residents are still advised to prepare to leave, with the fire now putting Miva, Theebine and Scotchy pocket at risk as it continues east.

