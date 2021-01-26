Menu
GALLERY: 44 happy faces at Gympie's Australia Day party

26th Jan 2021 7:56 PM
Gympie residents from across the region turned out in force to celebrate Australia Day and the people who make the country what it is, with no short supply of live music and fun and games on offer.

Our photographers were on hand to capture are more than three dozen of the smiling faces on display at the celebrations hosted at the Pavilion by Gympie Regional Council, with the help of State and federal Governments.

