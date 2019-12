CELEBRATIONS: Mahalia Bower and Ella Ash at the New Year’s Eve celebrations at Nelson Reserve last night. Photo: Troy Jegers

THE New Year’s Eve celebrations went off without a hitch last night at Nelson Reserve.

Crowds gathered from 5pm with a live performance by former Australia’s Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen who took to the stage and performed some of his singles.