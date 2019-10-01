Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACING TO GLORY: Two competitors battle it out at the Cooloola Kart Club state titles during the weekend.
RACING TO GLORY: Two competitors battle it out at the Cooloola Kart Club state titles during the weekend. Troy Jegers
News

GALLERY: 42 cool pics from Cooloola Kart Club state titles

Philippe Coquerand
by
1st Oct 2019 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHECK out some of the photos from the Cooloola Kart Club state titles over the weekend.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
cooloola kart club cooloola kart club state titles gokart gympie region sport
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Tragic turn in jogging mystery gripping hinterland

    premium_icon Tragic turn in jogging mystery gripping hinterland

    News A man hit by a car while jogging in the Sunshine Coast's hinterland has died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

    Borumba faces fish-less future over dam stocking battle

    premium_icon Borumba faces fish-less future over dam stocking battle

    News Planning issue threatens not-for-profit group, president says.

    Gympie man found passed out in Hungry Jack's drive-through

    premium_icon Gympie man found passed out in Hungry Jack's drive-through

    Crime 20-year-old repeat offender narrowly escapes being locked up.

    The 2019 Gympie Gladiators presentation night, in pictures

    premium_icon The 2019 Gympie Gladiators presentation night, in pictures

    News First-season success has Gympie United excited for the future.