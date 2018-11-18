GALLERY: 40 of your pictures of the Gympie region storm

Jamie Lowther took this photo of a massive tree downed in last night's storm at The Dawn.

Jamie Lowther took this photo of a massive tree downed in last night's storm at The Dawn. Contributed

THE Gympie Times put out the call online for their Facebook friends to share their photos and videos of last night's storm, and the response has been immense.

People continue to share their experiences and while the Bureau of Meteorology may not have officially recorded winds in excess of 45kph, people in East Deep Creek like Marni Telford and Gaylene Johnston told a different story.

"I hid in the hallway at the end of our house with my children for quite some time,” Ms Telford said, after saying the area got "hammered”.

Ms Johnston said, "... it was pretty hairy for about ten minutes or so out at East Deep Creek,” and had the footage to prove it, where a palm tree's fronds can be seen wildly flailing about in the wind.

Matt Burge said Curra received about 60mm of rain in the hour between 6-7pm and shared a photo of an ominously dark sky.

Emily Louise shared harrowing footage of hail stones pummelling the vehicle she was a passenger in in the Mary Valley and a photo of a massive tree blocking both lanes of the Mary Valley Highway.

Joan Burke said her gauge at the top end of Horseshoe Bend in Gympie recorded 82mls while Kerrie McKewin said the Bunnings Sign at the Gympie Store has been "ripped off.”

Deacon Bird shared footage of the flash floodwater collecting in the railway underpass where the top end of Mellor St becomes Station Rd.

Here's a collection of some of the photos shared by people from around the region.

