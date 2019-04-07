Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fashions on the field - from left winner contemporary Steph Brown, runner-up contemporary Darcy Maguire, winner best headware Renee Priem, classic runner-up Kellie Mahlstedt and winner classic Rebecca Jane.
Fashions on the field - from left winner contemporary Steph Brown, runner-up contemporary Darcy Maguire, winner best headware Renee Priem, classic runner-up Kellie Mahlstedt and winner classic Rebecca Jane. Troy Jegers
News

GALLERY: 38 glamorous photos from the race day

Rebecca Singh
by
7th Apr 2019 12:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

THE Gympie Turf Club had a great turn out for the Rob Morrison Cabinet Making 100 Club Cup with racegoers not letting the scattered showers stopping them from a great day.

Here's a look at 38 of our best photos from the event so far.

Fashions on the field did not disappoint and there was another great turn out for the newly added gentlemen's category.

Ladies - Contemporary

Winner: contemporary Steph Brown

Runner-up: Darcy Maguire.

Ladies Classic

Winner: Rebecca Jane

Runner-up: Kellie Mahlstedt

Best dressed couple

Winner: Casey Hobill and Claire Nolan

Runner- up: Maddie Rice and Ciaran Harten.

Gentlemen

Winner: Adam Torrens

Runner-up: Ciaran Harten.

Headwear

Winner: Renee Priem

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Stags buck Pelicans in heated thriller

    premium_icon Stags buck Pelicans in heated thriller

    News It was a game that had everything when the Mary Valley Stags hosted the Beachmere Pelicans.

    Dire state of roads a huge issue in the Gympie region

    premium_icon Dire state of roads a huge issue in the Gympie region

    News LETTER: Roads a huge issue because we have failed to maintain them

    Gympie magistrate: No one seems to like weed

    premium_icon Gympie magistrate: No one seems to like weed

    News 'No-one that ever gets caught with it does it for enjoyment.'

    Easter disaster for rail patrons between Gympie and Brisbane

    premium_icon Easter disaster for rail patrons between Gympie and Brisbane

    News Slow train coming, or not coming at all this weekend