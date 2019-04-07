GALLERY: 38 glamorous photos from the race day
THE Gympie Turf Club had a great turn out for the Rob Morrison Cabinet Making 100 Club Cup with racegoers not letting the scattered showers stopping them from a great day.
Here's a look at 38 of our best photos from the event so far.
Fashions on the field did not disappoint and there was another great turn out for the newly added gentlemen's category.
Ladies - Contemporary
Winner: contemporary Steph Brown
Runner-up: Darcy Maguire.
Ladies Classic
Winner: Rebecca Jane
Runner-up: Kellie Mahlstedt
Best dressed couple
Winner: Casey Hobill and Claire Nolan
Runner- up: Maddie Rice and Ciaran Harten.
Gentlemen
Winner: Adam Torrens
Runner-up: Ciaran Harten.
Headwear
Winner: Renee Priem