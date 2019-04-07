GALLERY: 38 glamorous photos from the race day

Fashions on the field - from left winner contemporary Steph Brown, runner-up contemporary Darcy Maguire, winner best headware Renee Priem, classic runner-up Kellie Mahlstedt and winner classic Rebecca Jane.

THE Gympie Turf Club had a great turn out for the Rob Morrison Cabinet Making 100 Club Cup with racegoers not letting the scattered showers stopping them from a great day.

Here's a look at 38 of our best photos from the event so far.

Fashions on the field did not disappoint and there was another great turn out for the newly added gentlemen's category.

Ladies - Contemporary

Winner: contemporary Steph Brown

Runner-up: Darcy Maguire.

Ladies Classic

Winner: Rebecca Jane

Runner-up: Kellie Mahlstedt

Best dressed couple

Winner: Casey Hobill and Claire Nolan

Runner- up: Maddie Rice and Ciaran Harten.

Gentlemen

Winner: Adam Torrens

Runner-up: Ciaran Harten.

Headwear

Winner: Renee Priem