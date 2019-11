HIGH FLYING: Beau Collet tries out his skate techniques at the Gympie Youth Precinct and Skate Park on Saturday November 9.

THERE was heaps of action at the new Gympie Youth Precinct and Skate Park today with around 50 children taking their skating talent to the arena.