GALLERY: 33 snaps from Day 1 of Quilt and Craft spectacular
THE Cooloola Comets basketball stadium was given a homely touch on Day 1 of the Gympie Rotary Quilt & Craft Spectacular at the Showgrounds.
The Spectacular, which features more than 150 diverse quilts and patchworks and more than 45 market stalls, continues today from 9:30am.
All stallholders and visitors, some of whom came from as far as Coorperoo and Townsville, reported a strong turnout and an overall satisfying opening day.
Take a look at 33 of our best happy snaps from the event.