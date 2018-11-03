GALLERY: 33 snaps from Day 1 of Quilt and Craft spectacular

It was a strong turnout at the Showgrounds for Gympie Rotary's Quilt & Craft Spectacular Day 1, November 3 2018.

THE Cooloola Comets basketball stadium was given a homely touch on Day 1 of the Gympie Rotary Quilt & Craft Spectacular at the Showgrounds.

The Spectacular, which features more than 150 diverse quilts and patchworks and more than 45 market stalls, continues today from 9:30am.

All stallholders and visitors, some of whom came from as far as Coorperoo and Townsville, reported a strong turnout and an overall satisfying opening day.

