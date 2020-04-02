GALLERY: 33 pics from Gympie Amateur Athletics presentations

AWARDS APLENTY: Piper Adair Wilson with her sister Courtney Anna Wilson with their awards. Piper won the under 8 age champion, Friday night competition and the Cooloola Foods Shield for junior female athlete under 8 to under 10 champion. She also won the Thompson Family shield for female most points overall for the season. Courtney won the under 10 age champion and the Friday night competition. P

AWARDS APLENTY: Piper Adair Wilson with her sister Courtney Anna Wilson with their awards. Piper won the under 8 age champion, Friday night competition and the Cooloola Foods Shield for junior female athlete under 8 to under 10 champion. She also won the Thompson Family shield for female most points overall for the season. Courtney won the under 10 age champion and the Friday night competition. P

ATHLETICS: It was a strange end to a successful season for the Gympie Amateur Athletics Club on Saturday morning.

With strict social distancing rules in place, athletes received their trophies, medals and certificates at a small presentation morning at Albert Park.

One at a time, an athlete would proceed to the table to pick up their award, head to the photo booth for photos then depart the building before the table was sanitised for the next award recipient.

Lani and Tayah Ellwood with their awards. Lani received a personal best certificate and Tayah won under 11 age champion and won the Friday night competition. Photos: Gympie Amateur Athletics Club

The athletes were booked in for private sessions from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

“It was a good closure for the athletes. We did a slide show which lasted for a few minutes each and the feedback we received was very positive,” Gympie Athletics Club centre manager Gary Barton said.

“In all honesty the highlight of the year was possibly hosting the presentation in such trying times and the positivity of the athletes and their parents for doing so among much negativity.”

Despite some of the events being cancelled due to rain, Mr Barton said they made the best of a bad situation. Team manager Leslie O’Connor said it was a fantastic season despite some of the events being called off.

Mitchell Whittaker won the Les and Gail Cross Shield for under 8 to under 10 Junior male. He also won the age champion for under 9 and the Friday night competition. Photo: Gympie Amateur Athletics Club

Gympie had 33 athletes make it through to the state relay team. Nambour hosted the regional relays on November 9 last year. From Nambour, 33 athletes qualified to perform at the Queensland State Relays Cham­pionships on December 14.

“There was a lot of personal bests achieved that day,” she said. “Athletes then competed in the Individual Regional Championships in February, which were held on the Sunshine Coast.”

Unfortunately the Coles State Championships, to be held last month, were also cancelled. “Our athletes had trained really hard and were in top form for the championships,” she said. “The kids were really disappointed that it was cancelled like everyone else because of COVID-19.”