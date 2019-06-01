GALLERY: 30 photos of Stags milestone clash against Devils

Photos View Photo Gallery

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Mary Valley Stags are hoping their 30-10 win over the Palmwood Devils on Saturday might have been the reboot the squad needed to get back in the winning circle.

Celebrating a decade in the Sunshine Coast competition there was an atmosphere amongst the crowd and on the field.

Mary Valley Stags

"It was a different feeling around the ground today, there was a lot of positive energy,” Stags player Bevan Ringland-Valamis said.

"Week-to-week we often struggle to work well together but today we all came together and really turned it on.”

Ringland-Valamis said this home game came at the right time and hopefully the Stags can build some momentum on the back of this victory.

"It will give everyone a positive feel to come back and do it again next week,” he said.

"They (Stags original players that played in this game) bring everyone together and are good mentors.”

There have been plenty of highlights over the years that Stags president and original player Tom Curran has seen.

Mary Valley Stags first home game for 2019 - Stags president and forward Tom Curran and players player for the second week in a row hooker Aaron Ditton.

"We have five of the original players playing here today as well as 15 spectating and it is good to show them what we have been working on over the last 10 years,” he said.

"The biggest positive has been the friendships we have made out here, its a tight knit group. We have mates that will last a lifetime.

"Biggest challenge over the 10 years has been getting teams on the training paddock during the week because we draw players from a large area with guys working away. It is not ideal but we try to make up for it as best we can. In 10 years, I am very proud to say we have never forfeited a match.”

One of the originals that has started playing again this year for the club is Herbie Henderson, who was hard to contain by the opposition.

"I got asked about a few months ago to come back and the younger fellas were sort of struggling a little bit when the games started getting a bit tough,” he said.

"I have made my way across and see if I can make a contribution.”

Henderson said the best thing he has seen at the club was the juniors.

"Seeing some of the children coming through as juniors is really good,” he said.

"Now I am one of the old faces and it is a bit of a shock to the system and I am mentoring some of the young fellas.”

The most memorable moment for Henderson was during his first game for the Stags.

"I grew up around Kenilworth and went to school with a lot of these guys now and never really had an opportunity to play a game at home,” he said.

"My proudest moment was 10 years ago in the original year and we had a game at Kenilworth, bit of a home town rivalry with old boys came out that played for the Kenilworth Cannons.

"Seeing those boys as a young child I was ball boy for at the games and having them in the bar cheering me on was my favourite moment wearing a Stags jersey.”