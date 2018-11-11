Menu
Monique Murnane
Monique Murnane Connor Peckitt
News

GALLERY: 30 action pics from Gympie's Friday night athletics

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
Some of Gympie's best and brightest young athletes put their talent on show at Albert Park on Friday night.

The Gympie Amateur Athletics Club, which is associated with Little Athletics Queensland and Queensland Athletics, encourages participants between 4 and 16 to grow and develop their talents under their "be the best that you can be” mantra.

Budding athletes over the age of 16 are then able to stay with the club and continue on their sporting journey.

For more information call Carol Groom on 0438 722 909 or Gary Barton on 0439 632 028 or search Gympie Athletics on Facebook.

Here are 30 of our best photos from Friday night's action. Did our photographer capture you in action?

Gympie Times

