GALLERY: 29 glamour shots from the Gympie races

24th Jun 2018 6:00 PM
FROM fancy dresses to fascinators, suits and sunglasses, fashion was all the rage at the Gympie Turf Club yesterday with people putting their best-dressed foot forward.

Whether it was in the prestigious Fashions of the Field or simply suave social fun, the Gympie RSL Club Cup proved that while horse racing was the main event, it was by no means the only one.

The Classic category was taken out by Helen Strong, while Rebecca Nelson won the Contemporary and Rachael Murray claimed the Best Headwear crown.

You can see all of the winners' style - and that which was rocked by many others at the Cup - right here.

