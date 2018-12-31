Menu
2018 NYE Family Fun Night - Nelson Reserve. Constable Corey Logan with Chelsea and Heath Elliott and baby Colton Sutton.
News

GALLERY: 27 photos from Gympie NYE family fun night

by Donna Jones
31st Dec 2018 8:47 PM
MORE than a thousand people of all ages brought their picnic blankets and fold out chairs to Nelson Reserve in Gympie tonight to enjoy the Family Fun Night and to ring in the New Year.

There were food stalls aplenty and lots of free fun for the kids with a climbing wall, petting zoo, bouncing castle, tea-cup ride and nerf-shooting range.

Fairy Glitzy was kept busy painting faces and performers Aspy Jones, Tennessee Lights and Eliza and The Delusionals warmed the crowd up before Taylor Henderson, former X-Factor Australia contestant, took to the stage.

Did our photographer snap you there?

