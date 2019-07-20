GALLERY: 26 glamorous and outfits from the Zinc race day

Photos View Photo Gallery

THE Zinc Picnic Race Day was a huge success with almost thousands of people in attendance.

With clear blue skies, racegoers celebrated amongst friends and some good sparkling champagne.

Ross Morley added an $1000 to his winnings of the day taking out the Zinc cash give away.

Morley was surprised to win but with a few upcoming events said they money had come at a good time.

Ross Morley, the winner of $1000.

"It was a shock. I have a few children's birthday parties coming up so it is good timing,” he said.

"We usually come to the races and today has been a bonus.”

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said it was great to see a large crowd to support a worthy cause.

"From the $15 entry fee, $3 was going to be donated to the Queensland Country Women's Association flood relief fund,” he said.

"It was the perfect way to bring a great day of country racing and raise much needed funds for our farmers in need.

"The weather was beautiful, it is great to see a warm winter day.”

Gill said the turf club's focus turned to the Nolan Muster Cup Race Day on August 17.