GALLERY: 26 action packed pics from every Gympie cricket clash on Saturday

CRICKET: All six of the Gympie Regional Cricket sides were in action at One Mile Ovals on Saturday.

With the rain bucketing down threatening any action on the crease, the players did eventually get on the field to play.

After Murgon handed the Harlequins their first loss of the year last weekend, Harlequins started their second streak to celebrate a 33 run victory over Wests.

The 2018 grand final rematch between premiers Colts and Murgon was always going to be a good battle.

This time it was the runners-up Murgon who got one over Colts. The home side were all out for 113 after 29.5 overs, Murgon padded up and chased down the total after 31 overs.

Valleys were the first at the crease in their match against Kenilworth. They were bowled for 146 after 30 overs.

Kenilworth went in and chased down the total after 28.5 overs with three wickets in hand.