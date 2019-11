YOUTH PRECINCT OPENING: Members of Cooloola BMX Club Inc with Gympie Bike Riders MTB Club Inc, Team Gympie Cycling Group, Gympie Bicycle Centre, Gympie Police, Uncle Tias, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, Gympie Regional Council mayor Mick Curran, MP Tony Perret and Councillor Dan Stewart at the official opening of the Youth Precinct. Photos: Gympie Regional Council