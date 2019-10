Jacob Reed, Lachlan Leitch, Logan Mills and Lachlan Jones at the 2019 Gympie Relay for Life event at the One Mile Ovals.

Jacob Reed, Lachlan Leitch, Logan Mills and Lachlan Jones at the 2019 Gympie Relay for Life event at the One Mile Ovals.

THE Relay for Life event was a huge success with hundreds of people in attendance at the One Mile State School Ovals at the weekend.

GALLERY: 25 photos from Gympie’s Relay for Life