GALLERY: 25 glamour photos from Fashions on the Field
IT was a memorable day to celebrate the last Gympie Race meet for the year with the Fashions on the Field.
Take a look at some of these photos from Saturday's event.
Categories that people entered were:
Ladies - Contemporary
Winner: Krystle Kirk
Runner Up: Sophie Mead
Ladies - Classic
Winner: Rachael Murray
Runner Up: Helen Strong
Best Dressed Couple
Winner: Glenda and Ross Newick
Runner Up: Laura Burnett and Luke Arlt
Headwear
Winner: Renee Priem