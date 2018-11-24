GALLERY: 25 glamour photos from Fashions on the Field

WINNERS: Krystle Kirk, Sophie Mead, Renee Priem, Helen Strong and Rachael Murray at the 2018 Fashions on the Field in Gympie.

WINNERS: Krystle Kirk, Sophie Mead, Renee Priem, Helen Strong and Rachael Murray at the 2018 Fashions on the Field in Gympie. Philippe Coquerand

IT was a memorable day to celebrate the last Gympie Race meet for the year with the Fashions on the Field.

Take a look at some of these photos from Saturday's event.

Categories that people entered were:

Ladies - Contemporary

Winner: Krystle Kirk

Runner Up: Sophie Mead

Ladies - Classic

Winner: Rachael Murray

Runner Up: Helen Strong

Best Dressed Couple

Winner: Glenda and Ross Newick

Runner Up: Laura Burnett and Luke Arlt

Headwear

Winner: Renee Priem