Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNERS: Krystle Kirk, Sophie Mead, Renee Priem, Helen Strong and Rachael Murray at the 2018 Fashions on the Field in Gympie.
WINNERS: Krystle Kirk, Sophie Mead, Renee Priem, Helen Strong and Rachael Murray at the 2018 Fashions on the Field in Gympie. Philippe Coquerand
News

GALLERY: 25 glamour photos from Fashions on the Field

Philippe Coquerand
by
24th Nov 2018 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was a memorable day to celebrate the last Gympie Race meet for the year with the Fashions on the Field.

Take a look at some of these photos from Saturday's event.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Categories that people entered were:

Ladies - Contemporary

Winner: Krystle Kirk

Runner Up: Sophie Mead

Ladies - Classic

Winner: Rachael Murray

Runner Up: Helen Strong

Best Dressed Couple

Winner: Glenda and Ross Newick

Runner Up: Laura Burnett and Luke Arlt

Headwear

Winner: Renee Priem

150 years of racing fashions on the field gympie 150th celebrations gympie racecourse gympie races gympie turf club gympie turf club 150 years horse racing race club
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    WATCH: The moment Gympie woman won a brand new Mazda

    premium_icon WATCH: The moment Gympie woman won a brand new Mazda

    News WATCH the moment a Gympie woman won a brand new Mazda at the Gympie Races.

    • 24th Nov 2018 8:42 PM
    'Biggest crowd by far' - Gympie races turns it on

    premium_icon 'Biggest crowd by far' - Gympie races turns it on

    News Record crowds celebrated 150 years of racing at the weekend.

    • 24th Nov 2018 8:19 PM
    'He took my child': Gympie's 6 biggest controversies of 2018

    premium_icon 'He took my child': Gympie's 6 biggest controversies of 2018

    News NEWS can attract controversy for many different reasons..

    GALLERY: 24 social snaps from Gympie's last race day of 2018

    premium_icon GALLERY: 24 social snaps from Gympie's last race day of 2018

    News Here's a look at 24 of our best photos from the event so far

    Local Partners