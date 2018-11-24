Menu
(From Left) Elisha Young, Haylei Bryan-Wells, Rachel Adams, Jade Labonne, Demi Leighton and Melissa Bladin
News

GALLERY: 24 social snaps from Gympie's last race day of 2018

JOSH PRESTON
by
24th Nov 2018 4:13 PM
THE GYMPIE Turf Club is sending its 150th year of racing off in style today, with a huge turnout gracing the lush green gardens to watch the RSLA Diggers Cup and the feature race, the Gold Cup.

Here's a look at 24 of our best photos from the event so far.

25 MORE PHOTOS: Stars shine at Turf Club's gala dinner

Stay tuned to The Gympie Times early next week for more stunning photos, including the winner of the feature race, the winner of the Madill Motor Group car draw and the Fashions on the Field.

