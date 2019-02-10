GALLERY: 23 glamour photos from Turf Club Gala Draw Dinner

CELEBRATION NIGHT: Peter Agnew and Naree Wood at the Gympie Turf Club's gala dinner on Saturday night.

CELEBRATION NIGHT: Peter Agnew and Naree Wood at the Gympie Turf Club's gala dinner on Saturday night. Troy Jegers

Celebration of Gympie Racing.

THE Gympie Turf Club's 100 Club Gala Draw Dinner was a huge success last night.

More than 250 people attended the gala dinner, with a major raffle drawn between the 100 club members.

Taking out first prize valued at $10,000 was Rob Morrison 'Cabinet Making' who won a trip to Vietnam.

The night was a lot of fun and has set the pace for the year ahead,” Club President Shane Gill said.

"Last year was 150 years of racing and we plan to be bigger and better this year.”

The next race meet will be Saturday March 9.

Mr Gill said he would like to thank everyone who attended last night's dinner.

Check out all the photos below.