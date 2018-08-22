GALLERY: 22 photos from the pre-muster party on Mary Street

READY TO PARTY: Ruby Ripe and Cherry Ripe at the pre-muster on Mary St.

OVER a thousand people gathered for the pre-muster festivities on Mary Street yesterday.

With markets, a busking competition and some local acts on display, crowds were treated to a spectacle.

Spokesman for the Mary Street Traders Tony Goodman said he was pleased with how the pre-muster kicked off.

"I think it's brought a good crowd in, I've been talking to a lot of traders and they've been saying they haven't seen these people as customers before and they're now aware we have these traders in Mary Street which is good," Mr Goodman said.

"Between myself and Stacey we're quite ecstatic with the fact it's brought a lot of people into the street."

Mr Goodman said it was "probably one of the best years on record."

"I would say we've had close to over a thousand people through Mary Street," he said.

"I've tried to keep the last three pre-musters going, so I think last year was a good event, but I think there's more for this particular year."

It has taken almost two weeks for the crew to set up the pre-muster event.

"It was fortunate we had weather on our side, as much as we need the rain, the day was excellent," he said.

The Royal Hotel hosted the singer songwriters show which featured Jen Mize, Hayley Marsten, Arna Georgia and Andy Toomes.

The Royal Hotel will host the free music makers show from 1-5pm.

Travelling all the way from Canberra, Dee Graham and Michael Corkhill said they thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere on Mary Street.

"It's just fantastic," Ms Graham said.

"We've been on a road trip stopping here in Gympie and have just enjoyed the lively atmosphere, there's good music and just good people."

The four-day Gympie Muster starts today.