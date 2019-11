FAMILY FUN DAY: Kelly Goatham, Caleb Howard, Rebecca Dacey, Markus Howard, Alliesha Howard and Helen Bouveng had a great time at the Gympie RSL Sub-Branch 100th family fun day at Nelson Reserve today, Sunday November 17.

CROWDS attended the family fun day event at Nelson Reserve, celebrating 100 years of the sub-branch’s formation. Take a look at the gallery below.