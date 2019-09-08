GALLERY: 21 photos from Kilkivan Great Horse Ride
THE Kilkivan Great Horse Ride was a success yesterday despite crowd numbers being down, but that didn't stop those from having a blast.
With the Equestrian Centre opening being cancelled, president Hilary Smerdon is adament it was one of the reasons why many did not attend the event held at the weekend.
"It was a bit of a disappointment, but I thought numbers yesterday were good. We had a great event, but definitely it was impacted by the cancellation of the opening of the equestrian centre,” Mr Smerdon said.
Mr Smerdon believes the three day event brought in 1000 people through the gates.
This year the grand parade did not go down the main street which upset a few people on social media.
"Why has the grand parade been changed... has gone down the Main Street for years and it was amazing,” said Melinda Reilly.
"Very disappointed with the ride not going down the Main Street that's what the Kilkivan horse is all about. I'd like to know why it was changed,” said Stephen Detlefson.
There was close to 240 horses that took part in the Great Horse Ride.
Mr Smerdon said he would like to thank all the sponsors for taking part in this years ride.