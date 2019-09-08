Menu
EXCITEMENT ALL AROUND: Addy Dalla Costa, Siena Dalla Costa, Hinatea Reiner and Isla Dalla Costa at the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride yesterday.
GALLERY: 21 photos from Kilkivan Great Horse Ride

Philippe Coquerand
by
8th Sep 2019 10:53 AM
THE Kilkivan Great Horse Ride was a success yesterday despite crowd numbers being down, but that didn't stop those from having a blast.

With the Equestrian Centre opening being cancelled, president Hilary Smerdon is adament it was one of the reasons why many did not attend the event held at the weekend.

Kilkivan great horse ride
"It was a bit of a disappointment, but I thought numbers yesterday were good. We had a great event, but definitely it was impacted by the cancellation of the opening of the equestrian centre,” Mr Smerdon said.

Mr Smerdon believes the three day event brought in 1000 people through the gates.

Kilkivan great horse ride - Daniel And Charlie Walton
This year the grand parade did not go down the main street which upset a few people on social media.

"Why has the grand parade been changed... has gone down the Main Street for years and it was amazing,” said Melinda Reilly.

Kilkivan great horse ride - Julie Lee horse Midnight
"Very disappointed with the ride not going down the Main Street that's what the Kilkivan horse is all about. I'd like to know why it was changed,” said Stephen Detlefson.

There was close to 240 horses that took part in the Great Horse Ride.

Mr Smerdon said he would like to thank all the sponsors for taking part in this years ride.

