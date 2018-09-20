GALLERY: 21 aerial photos of the scorched Woolooga landscape

AFTERMATH: Aerial footage from above shows the true devastation of the Woolooga fire that ripped through the district late last week.

AFTERMATH: Aerial footage from above shows the true devastation of the Woolooga fire that ripped through the district late last week. Philippe Coquerand

Aerial footage of devastating Woolooga fire: WATCH: Aerial footage from drone overlooking a property in Woolooga that lost a lot of grazing feed.

WOOLOOGA farmers and property owners are reeling from the aftermath of the raging inferno that tore through the township late last week.

RELATED:

Historic bridge destroyed in inferno

WATCH: 5 powerful videos captured at Woolooga fire disaster

Firefighter: Woolooga the 'worst conditions I have seen'

Farmer hit fourth time by raging fire

Aerial footage from above shows the true devastation of what occurred, with more than 10,000 hectares of grazing land destroyed.