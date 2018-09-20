GALLERY: 21 aerial photos of the scorched Woolooga landscape
WOOLOOGA farmers and property owners are reeling from the aftermath of the raging inferno that tore through the township late last week.
Aerial footage from above shows the true devastation of what occurred, with more than 10,000 hectares of grazing land destroyed.