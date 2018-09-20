Menu
AFTERMATH: Aerial footage from above shows the true devastation of the Woolooga fire that ripped through the district late last week.
GALLERY: 21 aerial photos of the scorched Woolooga landscape

Philippe Coquerand
24th Sep 2018 6:20 PM
WOOLOOGA farmers and property owners are reeling from the aftermath of the raging inferno that tore through the township late last week.

Aerial footage from above shows the true devastation of what occurred, with more than 10,000 hectares of grazing land destroyed.

    Local Partners