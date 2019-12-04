GALLERY: 2018 Gympie cricket finalists retain top spot

LAST year’s grand finalists Murgon have retained top spot on the ladder after beating second placed Harlequins by 109 runs.

Murgon batted first and Dwayne Malone made an unbeaten 70 and Ashley Sipple 63 not out and the side made 212. Quins bowler Jake Millard took 3/47 and Will Gear and Brad Millard both took two wickets each.

Aaron Muir made 20 runs for the Quins but the Murgon bowlers were too strong and bowled the home side for 103.

Nathan Nixon took 3/10 and Zac Dann and Matt Springate took two each.

Valleys got their third win of the season beating rivals Wests with eight wickets in hand.

Wests batted first making 151 and Rod Venn took 4/35.

Valleys went in to bat with Rhys Williams making 51 not out and Mason McGlone 32.

Nick Bembrick was the Wests bowler to get 2/18. Valleys chased down the total in 28.2 overs.

The reigning premiers Colts were not strong enough to secure a win when they travelled to Kenilworth. The home side batted first with Jason Woods making 81 and Tyron Blinco 47. Kenilowrth made a total of 233.

Colts spinner Andrew Mallett took 2/59 and Brandon Sauer 2/41. The visitors went to the crease and Sauer backed up with the bat for 25 but were bowled for 160.

This Saturday Valleys host Kenilworth on the premier wicket Keith Manthey Oval, Colts take on Murgon on Kozminsky Oval and Harlequins battle Wests on Spencer Oval. All games start at 12.30pm.