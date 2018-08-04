GALLERY: 200 people expected at Gympie High School Reunion

PLANNING: Margaret Burkhardt , Kim Kennedy (nee Dean) and Joanne Hartland have been busy tracking down former classmates for the Gympie State High School 40-year reunion next weekend.

PLANNING: Margaret Burkhardt , Kim Kennedy (nee Dean) and Joanne Hartland have been busy tracking down former classmates for the Gympie State High School 40-year reunion next weekend. Contributed

MUCH excitement is in the air, as next weekend, an expected 200 students and teachers from the Gympie State High School 1974 to 1978 cohort will gather for their 40-year reunion at Gunabul Homestead.

Past students and reunion committee members - Margaret Burkhardt, Joanne Hartland and Kim Kennedy (nee Dean) - met last weekend to finalise details for this epic event. It has taken them two years to locate their peers who were in Year 10 in 1976.

Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey and recently retired librarian assistant Robyn Cook have provided the committee access to the school archives and lent banners for the event.

They will also be attendees on the night, along with past deputy principal John Rees.

With extensive memorabilia displays and a shared history, the committee is expecting former students and teachers will come together for a fun and nostalgic catch-up.

The committee's goal is to continue to spread the word right up to the event.

"The hunt has not been an easy one, but the large attendance numbers have certainly made it worthwhile,” Ms Kennedy said.

An informal music jam on the night is bound to be a highlight of the evening.

Former student Chris Youngs is locating past students and teachers with musical talent for this event.

The celebratory weekend starts for early bird arrivals at the Phoenix Hotel on Friday, August 10, at 6pm.

On Saturday, August 11, Gunabul Homestead will be a full house with the old mates meeting, reminiscing and dancing.

On Sunday, August 12, Mr Lanskey will lead a walk through the school, which will be a trip down memory lane for past students, as well as a chance to note the many school innovations since the 1970s.

"Please get the word out about next weekend's reunion, as there are still some ex-students we have not yet located,” the committee said.

More information regarding this nostalgic event can be found on the Facebook page Gympie State High '74-'78.