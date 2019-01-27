GALLERY: 20 of the cutest dogs in the Gympie region

CUTEST DOGS: Roxy pictured made Gympie's top 15 cutest dogs. He loves long drives, swimming and fetching. She understands so much, empathetic, and so well behaved.

FROM more than 348 photos posted on The Gympie Times Facebook page last week, we've narrowed down Gympie's top 20.

Have a look at the photos below.

1. Roxy. "Throw the stick c'mon throw the stick. Roxy loves long drives, swimming and fetching. She understands so much, empathetic, and so well behaved.”

2. Roger Mathayus Cooksley. "He makes me laugh every day with his clumsy clown impersonations.”

3. Zu'ul. "He is 6 years old, and he is the cheekiest Rottweiler I've ever known.”

4. Cobber. "The wonder dog. Creating happiness daily.”

5. Manny. "He is the the cutest little guy and knows exactly when someone needs some lovin'........oh and he gives the best cuddles.”

6. Winston. "He's super annoying at times and eats everything but is a good boy and is a cutie pie.”

7. Charlie. "He is the cutest pup because he knows how to sit and lay down on command. He guards our kids with strangers and he is only 15 weeks old. He loves to play with crabs and he loves heaps of cuddles.”

8. Marley. "We have had him for almost 9 years now. He is definitely living his best life.

9. Will. "He is the happiest little dog who falls in loves with everyone he meets.”

10. Jack. "A sweet, cuddly, energetic bundle of fun.”

11. Duke the Dachshund. "Our newest family member who is six months old. He loves belly rubs and long walks along the river. He is a little cutie.”

12. Lloyd. "He is pictured patrolling the beach.”

13. Bushy the Kin Kin kelpie. "He loves hanging with the Boss dog.”

14. Rex. "He's our beautiful boy.”

15. Buddy and Millie. "They are father and daughter. They are the best dogs, so smart playful and we get so much enjoyment out of them. They are apart of our family.”