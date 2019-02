TRY TIME: A Gympie Devils player scores another try against Aspley Devils in last night's 44-26 triumph.

TRY TIME: A Gympie Devils player scores another try against Aspley Devils in last night's 44-26 triumph. Troy Jegers

Photos View Photo Gallery

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was only a trial match between two competitive rugby league teams but that didn't stop the Gympie Devils from producing the goods.

The A-Grade team were victorious against the Aspley Devils last night winning 44-26 at Jack Stokes Oval on Saturday night.

In their inaugural season, the women's side put up a fight against the Aspley Devils but were defeated 26-4.