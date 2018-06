CHAMPS: Grand Final winners the Cavaliers, Declan Bartolo, Damian Jocumsen, Tyson Harch, Jack Chambers, Brandon Albrecht, Joshua Savage and front Kobe Lodder celebrate their victory.

CHAMPS: Grand Final winners the Cavaliers, Declan Bartolo, Damian Jocumsen, Tyson Harch, Jack Chambers, Brandon Albrecht, Joshua Savage and front Kobe Lodder celebrate their victory. LEEROY TODD

BASKETBALL: The Cavaliers dominated the court with both the primary school juniors and high school seniors sides securing grand final glory.

The juniors won 38-10 against Thunder and seniors had a 65-49 victory over Thunder.

It was not just the junior and senior school teams in action, the men's Celtics side had a 76-61 victory over the Bobcats.

With many sides hungry for victory, the second season will be another exciting one.