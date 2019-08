Erin Pilling fundraiser at Hell Town Hotrods. - Gene Soanes, Mitchel Soanes and Ewan Rogers

STRONG numbers turned out in support of Gympie region 22-year-old Erin Pilling at Helltown Hotrods today.

Beginning at 10am, the day featured a car show, dyno shootout, live music, food and coffee, face painting, a jumping castle and craft beer tastings.

Ms Pilling, who suffers from a dying kidney and will soon require a renal dialysis, faces significant medical costs to make it happen.

