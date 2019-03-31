Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NIPPER EXCELLENCE: Junior Activities Co-Ordinator Helen Brown with Nipper of the year Emma Worthington at the presentations today.
NIPPER EXCELLENCE: Junior Activities Co-Ordinator Helen Brown with Nipper of the year Emma Worthington at the presentations today. Philippe Coquerand
Sport

GALLERY: 16 photos from Rainbow Beach Nippers presentations

Philippe Coquerand
by
31st Mar 2019 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

SWIMMING: Rainbow Beach nippers celebrated an excellent 18/19 season at the Surf Life Saving club today with around 100 family, friends and children, receiving certificates and trophies for their hard work.

Junior Activities coordinator Helen Brown said she was retiring from her duties after serving on the committee for the past two years.

"I'll be retiring from the committee after a good two years and will be going caravanning,” she said.

"It's been busy but rewarding. We are low on numbers and really need to recruit more nippers. The entire event has been well attended.”

There is still no mention of who will be taking over Helen's job.

"It hasn't been announced yet. The job is very time consuming so I would say to whoever takes over my position to just "enjoy it.”

"I'll miss watching the children progress and improve within the nippers program but I'm looking forward to having some down time, and go caravanning.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their continued support over the years.”

Other people retiring from the nippers are: Heatley and Michelle Gilmore, Dee White, Fiona and Nigel Worthington.

end of season celebration gympie region nippers awards nippers carnival nipper success rainbow beach surf club rainbow beach swimming surf life saving australia surf life saving queensland
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Gympie teens hurt in Amamoor crash identified

    premium_icon UPDATE: Gympie teens hurt in Amamoor crash identified

    News One teen remains in ICU after a crash in Amamoor yesterday afternoon.

    105 bruises but no clue to young mum’s death

    premium_icon 105 bruises but no clue to young mum’s death

    Crime She allegedly died after hitting her head - but had 100 bruises

    'Loosened gun laws will not make our society safer'

    premium_icon 'Loosened gun laws will not make our society safer'

    News Gympie commentator weighs in on Al-Jazeera investigation

    The downside of an Indian summer

    premium_icon The downside of an Indian summer

    News Gympie journo Rowena Robertson shares her musings on autumn