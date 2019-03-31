GALLERY: 16 photos from Rainbow Beach Nippers presentations

NIPPER EXCELLENCE: Junior Activities Co-Ordinator Helen Brown with Nipper of the year Emma Worthington at the presentations today.

NIPPER EXCELLENCE: Junior Activities Co-Ordinator Helen Brown with Nipper of the year Emma Worthington at the presentations today. Philippe Coquerand

Photos View Photo Gallery

SWIMMING: Rainbow Beach nippers celebrated an excellent 18/19 season at the Surf Life Saving club today with around 100 family, friends and children, receiving certificates and trophies for their hard work.

Junior Activities coordinator Helen Brown said she was retiring from her duties after serving on the committee for the past two years.

"I'll be retiring from the committee after a good two years and will be going caravanning,” she said.

"It's been busy but rewarding. We are low on numbers and really need to recruit more nippers. The entire event has been well attended.”

There is still no mention of who will be taking over Helen's job.

"It hasn't been announced yet. The job is very time consuming so I would say to whoever takes over my position to just "enjoy it.”

"I'll miss watching the children progress and improve within the nippers program but I'm looking forward to having some down time, and go caravanning.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their continued support over the years.”

Other people retiring from the nippers are: Heatley and Michelle Gilmore, Dee White, Fiona and Nigel Worthington.