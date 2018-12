UTTER DEVASTATION: The Main St property after last night's inferno.

Gympie house destroyed by flames: A house in Main St has burnt to the ground. QFES crews worked to save the house, but it couldn't be saved.

UPDATE Monday 8am: FIRE Investigators will be heading out to the Main St home earlier this morning after it burnt down last night.

The fire destroyed the Main St house last night. Philippe Coquerand

The low set house caught fire just after 7:15pm and was contained by 8:15pm by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).

Nobody was injured. The occupant of the house escaped the blaze with his dog.