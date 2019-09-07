GALLERY: 156 faces of the Devils junior presentations

Photos View Photo Gallery

RUGBY LEAGUE: After winning the 2019 under-14 title the Devils girls team have taken out the top gong at the Gympie Junior Rugby League presentations on Saturday at Jack Stokes.

The side were dubbed the team of the year after securing a grand final berth in their second season in the competition after a 35-28 win last Saturday against combined team of Kawana/Caloundra/Beerwah.

Coach Tom 'Krossy' Kross said he could not have asked for a better season.

"It was awesome, I thoroughly enjoyed it and I could not ask for a better way to finish it off,” he said.

"I had belief in them, you could see the talent building but to actually get there and for the girls to dig in and do it the way they have done it, I could not be prouder.”

Krossy has been coaching the international division (under-12s to under-16s) for about four years and he said was one of the highlights of his coaching career.

"It rates up there. To have a team of such inexperience at the beginning of the year, bit unsure and clunky at the start and as they form their bond, it was great to be apart of,” he said.

"One of the joys of coaching is to show someone something and one day it just happens on the field and you think "that is amazing, I have given them the clue on how to do that'.”

The rising stars and talented players of junior league were recognised for their achievements this season and president Ben Dore said it had been a successful year for the club.

"There were lots of positives this year (three teams dubbed premiers -under-12s, under-13s and under-14 girls) and hopefully we can build upon it for next season,” he said.

"We have sustained good numbers which can be challenging for contact sports. Overall the club is in a good position.

"The message we try and get through the club is that we are not just here to make better footy players but being better people.”