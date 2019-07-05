Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXCITED: Emily and Gemma Bryce were excited to board the Mary Valley Rattler to Amamoor today as part of Holiday Express.
EXCITED: Emily and Gemma Bryce were excited to board the Mary Valley Rattler to Amamoor today as part of Holiday Express. Philippe Coquerand
News

GALLERY: 150 people board the rattler for Amamoor

Philippe Coquerand
by
5th Jul 2019 5:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

MORE than 150 people boarded the Mary Valley Rattler today for a three-hour return journey to Amamoor, marking its first Holiday Express service.

Families from as far as Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast joined in on the festivities with face-painting a popular activity for the children.

It was a chance for the community to Meet the Fleet and a chance to see the crew from Wildlife HQ who delighted crowds with their mates.

The Holiday Express departs the historic Gympie station at 10am on July 12, 19 and 26.

Bookings are essential and can be purchased online at www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au.

amamoor gympie station mary valley rattler the holiday express
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    How to miss the big swell to hook a monster

    premium_icon How to miss the big swell to hook a monster

    News With some pretty average conditions last weekend the offshore crews were stuck in dry dock.

    Drought review to secure future of Queensland farmers

    Drought review to secure future of Queensland farmers

    Rural Why the drought conversation needs to keep going.

    BREAKING: Man to be airlifted after serious ladder fall

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man to be airlifted after serious ladder fall

    News The man fell from a ladder at a private property in Curra.

    Tino and 5 other legendary stories from Gympie sport

    Tino and 5 other legendary stories from Gympie sport

    News It has been a busy few weeks in sport, there is plenty happening.