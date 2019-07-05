GALLERY: 150 people board the rattler for Amamoor

EXCITED: Emily and Gemma Bryce were excited to board the Mary Valley Rattler to Amamoor today as part of Holiday Express.

Philippe Coquerand

MORE than 150 people boarded the Mary Valley Rattler today for a three-hour return journey to Amamoor, marking its first Holiday Express service.

Families from as far as Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast joined in on the festivities with face-painting a popular activity for the children.

It was a chance for the community to Meet the Fleet and a chance to see the crew from Wildlife HQ who delighted crowds with their mates.

The Holiday Express departs the historic Gympie station at 10am on July 12, 19 and 26.

Bookings are essential and can be purchased online at www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au.