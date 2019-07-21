Menu
ON A ROLE: Grace Kelleher in attacking position about to score a point in the netball under 12s carnival held in Gympie today. Philippe Coquerand
GALLERY: 144 junior netballers hit the courts in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
21st Jul 2019 5:05 PM
NETBALL: IT looks as though netball is thriving amongst the junior ranks with more than 144 players and 16 teams hitting the courts in Gympie today.

Netballers 12 and under competed on the Cnr of Rose and Hyne Street for the under 12s carnival with teams from Kingaroy, Maryborough and Gympie in attendance.

"It was a huge success. It was the first time we've done this as under 12s don't generally get to compete in carnivals, but the feedback we received is that they want another one,” Gympie and district netball president Colleen Miller said.

"The entire carnival went smoothly. I'd love to thank the hard-working committee and parents that made today all possible.”

Netball Results:

Maryborough won the under 12s. Runner up was Westicorns.

Maryborough won the under 11s. Runner up was One Mile State School.

CCC Sparklers won the under 10s. Runner up was Shooting Stars.

