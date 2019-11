CCC FORMALS: Cooloola Christian College year 12 students Eden Bradbury and Jesse Du Toit at their school formal on Tuesday night. Photos: Philippe Coquerand

CCC FORMALS: Cooloola Christian College year 12 students Eden Bradbury and Jesse Du Toit at their school formal on Tuesday night. Photos: Philippe Coquerand

YEAR 12 students at Cooloola Christian College celebrated their school formal on Tuesday night at the School Hall.

Proud parents watched on as their grown up children walked the red carpet in their stunning outfits.