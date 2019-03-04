GALLERY: 14 photos from Amamoor World's Greatest Shave day

Photos View Photo Gallery

VISITORS and locals combined for a most worthy cause at the Amamoor Train Station for the Friends of Amamoor World's Greatest Shave event on Saturday.

Attended by the likes of Mayor Mick Curran and councillor Bob Fredman, many community members joined the cause in support of local mum and courageous leukaemia battler Tracey Siedofsky, who also served as one of the morning's main organisers.

TRACEY'S STORY

The strong showing was also boosted by a visit from the Mary Valley Rattler, which stopped at the station from 10am to 11am.

Friends of Amamoor Vice President Gordon Maudesley was one of many to have his legs waxed, while Barbara the Sheep joined the fun when she was sheared by owner John Tidy.

Ms Siedofsky's fiance Markus Michalowitz shaved his hair and beard, before returning to the operating table a third time to have his legs waxed.

Ms Siedofsky, who faces a tough journey ahead with "the most aggressive of all known forms of leukaemia” in the non-curable T-prolymphocytic leukaemia (T-PLL), said she was "very grateful” to see local support on such a large scale.

The total money raised for the event, reported to be around $4,200 and counting late in the morning, is all set to go towards the Leukeamia Foundation's efforts to fight all types of blood cancer.

