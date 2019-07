GALLERY: 136 Gympie kids representing Wide Bay this year

WIDE Bay selection in school sport is the goal for many upcoming athletes in the Gympie region.

Wide Bay incorporates six districts: Gympie, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, North Burnett and South Burnett.

This year 136 students have been selected to represent Wide Bay at Queensland Championships

Wide Bay Juniour Cats - Will Strong, William Davies, Jaxon Warren, Fred Hamilton Troy Jegers

William Davies - AFL and Track and Field

Sasha Power - Swimming

Luke Day - Swimming

Jake Henry-May - Basketball

Kilkivan State School Sasha Power, Tobi Geri, Grant Lahiff, Isaac Day, Luke Day, Ruby McLean, Molli McLean Troy Jegers

Grant Lahiff - Swimming

Hannah Court - Shot put

Connor Richards - Discus

Ryan Brunjes - Cross Country

Anjelica Geurts - 100m and 200m sprints

Gympie touch football Wide Bay trials - #4 Jordan Brown Troy Jegers

Jordan Brown - Touch and rugby league

Darcy Cartwright - Open touch and 18-year-olds rugby league

Kaitlyn Collyer - Triathlon (state championships)

Bridget Coyne - Swimming

Connor Davies - Cross country

Samuel Denham - Football (soccer)

Gympie Touch finals - #5 Casey Dobson Troy Jegers

Casey Dobson - Touch

Jeremy Dore - Touch and rugby league

Lachlan Dore - Open rugby union

George Finger - Touch

Lilli Finger - Open touch

Bryn Jenkins - Open rugby union

Taylah Jordan - Open touch

Gympie cricketer Nicholas Laffey. Renee Albrecht

Nicholas Laffey - Cricket

Chynna Mallie - Swimming

Eamon Malone - Touch

Isaac Mamet - Touch

Devils under-14s - Devils five-eighth Tully McLellan puts a big hit on the Kawana Dolphins forwards. Bec Singh

Tulloch McLellan - Touch

Tia McLellan - Touch

Scott McPake - Open rugby union

Emmerson Mitchell - Swimming

Slayter Murray - Rugby union

Hannah O'Driscoll - Swimming

Samuel O'Neill - Rugby union

Gympie School Rugby Comp - The men of the match James Nash player Lachlan Dailly, St Patrick's player Rhys Ferguson, James Nash player Jaiden Banks and St Patrick's Zeke O'Neill. Troy Jegers

Zeke O'Neill - Open touch and open rugby union

Matthew Pearce - Open touch

Allie Salter - Open touch

Nathan Skinner - Rugby union

Nicholas Sprenger - Open rugby union

Piper Treeby plays striker. Philippe Coquerand

Piper Treeby - Hockey student officials team (umpire)

Jona Verrills - Touch

Kobe Verrills - Touch

Elizabeth Waters - Open touch

Jasmin White - Swimming

Annalise White - Swimming

Stefan Bailey - Cross country

Xavier Gomes - Cross country and swimming

Hockey Wide Bay Players - Joseph Hodgson LEEROY TODD

Joseph Hodgson - Cross country, athletics, hockey and aquathon

Charlotte Ost - Cross country

Bella Gignac - Cross country

Sienna Downing - Cross country and athletics

Daniel Ellingsen - Cross country

Wouter Schreuder - Hockey

Shannon Nyberg - Hockey

Molly Hodgson. Bec Singh

Molly Hodgson - Hockey, cricket and triathlon

Leizl Schreuder - Hockey

Maverick Ernst - Hockey

Brock Morgan - Hockey

Kaci Barrow - Hockey

Lilian Deifenbach - Touch

Jenna Williams - Touch, triathlon and football (soccer)

Isaac Harris - Volleyball

Joel Harris - Volleyball

Best Fielder award for the Under 12s was won by Brayden Lindsay. Donna Jones

Brayden Lindsay - Cricket and hockey

Mathias Martin - Swimming

Logan Aquilina - Football (soccer)

Eliza Murphy - Football (soccer)

Lara Jenkin - Basketball

Jordan Jenkin - Basketball

Basketball - Breanna Thornley - Erikson U/12 LEEROY TODD

Breanna Thornley-Erikson - Basketball

Darcy Oliver - Netball

Rhian Bunter - Athletics

Ella Vizer - Athletics

Ella Crawford - Cross country

Indigo Barter - Cross country

Thomas Cranston - Swimming and rugby league

Gympie Tennis Dakota Fallon. Renee Albrecht

Dakota Fallon - Tennis

Ella Fraser - Cross country

Keneisha Finch - Cross country

Mitchel Gainsford - Rugby union

Oliver Kerr - Squash

Isacc Emery - Surfing

Myles Drescher. Philippe Coquerand

Myles Drescher - Football (soccer)

Cheyton Gainsford - Rugby union

Khan Sutherland-Chan - Rugby league and rugby union

Wyatt Lee - Swimming

Makayla Elliott - Touch and netball

Haylee Tonks - Australian Football rules

Isabelle Cantle - Triathlon

HOCKEY - Jess Wilcox Bec Singh

Jessica Wilcox - Triathlon and hockey

Nicholas Morley - Triathlon

Rory Nicol - Triathlon

Will Dawkings - Swimming

Abby Schooth - Swimming

Sophie Schooth - Swimming

Gympie swimmer James Hangad age 13 Troy Jegers

James Hangad - Swimming and cross country

Charnyele Coleman - Rugby league

Zoe Powell - Golf

Jessica Wessels - Football (soccer)

Libby Seed - Football (soccer)

Gympie hockey - Matt Browne. Bec Singh

Mathew Browne - Hockey

Matt Berry - Touch

Kai Mobbs - Football (soccer)

Mitchell Absalom - Football (soccer)

Jai Lord - Football (soccer)

Hockey Wide Bay Players - Riley Hinds LEEROY TODD

Riley Hinds - Hockey

Maddox Friske - Football (soccer)

Jenna Dibsdale-Godwin - Basketball

Joshua Wilton - Touch

Trinity Jackson - Rugby league

Liam Garrett - Rugby union

James Nash -Cody Bernard Troy Jegers

Cody Bernard - Rugby union

Jackson Spencer - Rugby union

Deklan Williams - Rugby union

Brad Jensen - Rugby union

Keelei Hooker - Cross country

Nicholas Morley - Cross country

STAR STUDENT: James Nash State High School athletic telent David Olsson Troy Jegers

David Olsson - Cross country

Liam Pratt - Cross country

Ben Buggy - Rugby league

Alec Jardine - Rugby league

Liam Bayldon - Rugby league

Bodie Torr - Rugby league

Charlotte Blackwood QRL Troy Jegers

Charlotte Blackwood - Rugby league and touch

Marissa Nicholson - Rugby league

Isaac Grummitt - AFL

Jorja Kirsopp - AFL

Jack Baumgart - Touch

Nikita Rogers - Touch

Lachlan Millard - front row. Bec Singh

Lachlan Millard - Volleyball

Riley Millard - Volleyball

Aden Finch - Volleyball

Hayden Collins - Volleyball

April Bath - Volleyball

Gympie Zone Athletics carnival Billy Ryan. Renee Albrecht