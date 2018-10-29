Menu
Nikki and Zoe Berry at the Gympie Civic Centre for the Energy and Wellbeing Expo on Saturday.
GALLERY: 13 snaps from the Gympie Energy and Wellbeing expo

JOSH PRESTON
29th Oct 2018 2:00 PM
GYMPIE'S unique sense of community was on show again over the weekend at the second Energy and Wellbeing expo for the year.

Strong numbers filed through the Civic Centre to enjoy "a gathering of many people coming together to share their passion and knowledge” which featured stalls from artists, healers and psychic readers.

Organiser Di Woodstock said she had been pleased by the turnout at the expo and outlined potential future events going into next year.

Check out XX of our best photos from the event.

