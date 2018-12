REV HEADS: Lili Hollyman, Reegan Hollyman, Emily Steffens, Elijah Raymont and Amy Strahl enjoy the speedway at Mothar Mountain.

REV HEADS: Lili Hollyman, Reegan Hollyman, Emily Steffens, Elijah Raymont and Amy Strahl enjoy the speedway at Mothar Mountain. Connor Peckitt

Photos View Photo Gallery

MOTORSPORT: A massive crowd made its way to the Mothar Mountain for the Super Sedan Summer Slam and the legend cars.

The pit lanes were opened at half time with more than 400 people descending to catch a glimpse of country music star Adam Brand.