GALLERY: 11 photos from newly revamped art gallery opening

REVAMPED GALLERY: Artist Sam Keane and Annette Reilly at the Gympie Art Gallery shop upgrade on Saturday, November 23.

CROWDS packed the newly revamped Gympie Art Gallery on Saturday after it underwent a major transformation in just under two months.

The $100,000 grant was thanks to the Works for Queensland which is a government grant aimed at job creating or job sustaining maintenance and minor infrastructure projects.

The art gallery entailed a complete fit out of the area with jewellery cases, staggered shelving, new desk and more space created in the gallery foyer.

Gympie mayor Mick Curran said Craftsmen Kitchens won the tender to carry out the build.

“In all, between cabinet makers, electricians, painters, floor sanders and many more were about 25 people involved which took two weeks in the gallery but more time in their factory pre-build,” he said.

“The quality of the design and cabinetry was critical to extending and enhancing the visitor experience given to the shop sits at the front entrance to the gallery and leaves a lasting impression on visitors to the centre.

“It has modernised, updated and refreshed the existing space which has been unchanged since 2003, providing innovative storage solutions built into the design to improve functionality and minimise impact on other areas within the gallery.”

Local artist Rhonda Rettke opened her exhibition titled ‘Fringe Dwellers’ and Henri Van Noordenburg from the Queensland Art Gallery opened his touring exhibition titled ‘Physical Video’.

“Council is very proud to have a gallery capable of presenting such varied work. It provides a professional platform to feature the work of our exceptional local artists as well as participate in state and national touring exhibitions,” he said.

Lindy Atkin and Steve Guthrie from Bark Design Architects were contracted last year to develop plans for a refurbished retail area on the ground floor of the gallery.