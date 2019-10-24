Menu
CRASH SCENE: Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Mount Pleasant Hotel earlier this morning. A 4WD collided with another car before hitting the outside of the pub. Photo: Renee King
GALLERY: 11 photos from Gympie pub crash scene

Philippe Coquerand
24th Oct 2019 10:13 AM
FOUR people were treated by paramedics after a crash in Gympie earlier this morning.

Three children and an adult were treated for “shock” after a two-vehicle crash outside the Mount Pleasant Hotel just before 8am.

Traffic was temporarily disrupted while emergency services cleared the scene.

Gympie police and QAS attended the scene.

All patients were transported to the Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

They are all in a stable condition.

Gympie police are now investigating the crash.

