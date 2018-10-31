GALLERY: 10 photos from Tom Panos real estate seminar

"STOP selling, start solving!”

These were the words stressed to more than 50 Gympie region real estate agents by a professional real estate coach yesterday.

Amassing more than 35,000 Facebook followers, agent and coach Tom Panos conducted a seminar to "attract business rather than just chase it”.

He is regarded as one of Australia's leading coaches on helping real estate people become seven figure agents.

Mr Panos conducts training sessions on how to get more listings, increase your personal brand, buyer management, time management and use auctions to build an attraction business.

He is also the founder of the real estate gym, 5am Club.

He produces a weekly podcast with John McGrath called million dollar agent on iTunes.

His insight into real estate inspired many Gympie real estate agents to keep striving in a competitive market.

"Every day I make it a priority to call nine people before 9am,” Mr Panos told the audience.

"Some days you are motivated and some days you just aren't, that's just life.”

The Gympie Times general manager Tracey McKean said the seminar was a huge success.

"We were very privileged to have Tom Panos, Australia's influential real estate coach and leader visit Gympie for the first time,” Mrs McKean said.

"He was here to educate local real estate agents as to how to best market their vendors properties, to reach a targeted audience.

"Agents now have the right tools to get the best results for their sellers.”

Mr Panos said it was vital real estate agents make themselves more personable to their clients.

"It's not who you know, it's who knows you,” he said.

Mr Panos is also the real estate director for News Corp and is one of Sydney's leading property auctioneers.