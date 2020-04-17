Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hannah Gadsby's new live show, Douglas.
Hannah Gadsby's new live show, Douglas.
TV

Gadsby’s new comic masterpiece

by TIM MARTAIN
17th Apr 2020 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TASMANIAN comedian Hannah Gadsby is returning to our screens next month with a new stand-up special called Douglas.

Following the runaway success of her genre-breaking tour-de-force, Nanette, two years ago, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedian named her "difficult second album" after her eldest dog, recording her second stand-up special in Los Angeles, which will screen on Netflix from May 26.

Gadsby's new show is described as a "tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back", guided by one of comedy's most sparkling and surprising minds.

Originally from Smithton in Tasmania's North-West, Gadsby won the national final of Raw Comedy in 2006, launching a hugely successful stand-up career.

She co-wrote and appeared in Josh Thomas's comedy series Please Like Me and more recently stunned the world with her hilarious, heartbreaking and subversive stand-up show Nanette, also on Netflix, and appeared as a host at the 2018 Emmys.

A masterpiece of social commentary, Nanette starts out as a typical stand-up show before Gadsby expertly dismantles the structure of her own work right before the audience's eyes.

Nanette not only left Australian viewers breathless, but it shook viewers around the world with its raw honesty and vital message.

More Stories

comedy comedy show editors picks entertainment hannah gadsby netflix stand up comedy tasmania television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        premium_icon How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        News Anzac Day services around Australia have been cancelled but that won’t stop the Gympie RSL Sub-Branch from finding alternative ways for the community to pay its...

        Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

        premium_icon Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

        Crime A teenager will face court tomorrow charged over the death of his friend after a...

        Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        premium_icon Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        News OPINION: I have not been complaining. I have been highlighting bad management and...

        Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        Health Single-digit rise in state’s coronavirus cases