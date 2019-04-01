Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
15-year-old Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo.
15-year-old Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo.
News

Urgent search for missing Sydney schoolgirl

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
1st Apr 2019 7:16 AM

POLICE are searching for a teenage girl after she went missing from Sydney's north shore.

Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo, 15, was reported missing by her family last Friday after she failed to show up to school.

She was last seen at Artarmon Railway station at 8.20pm on Thursday March 28 wearing a blue dress with white and pink writing and a black jacket with a logo.

 

Gabi was last seen at Artarmon station last Thursday night.
Gabi was last seen at Artarmon station last Thursday night.

Gabrielle, also known as Gabi, is described as being of South American appearance, about 175cm tall with light brown hair.

Police and Gabi's family hold serious concerns for her welfare and are urging the public to help find the teenager.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

gabrielle cardozo missing sydney schoolgirl

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Gympie teens hurt in Amamoor crash identified

    premium_icon UPDATE: Gympie teens hurt in Amamoor crash identified

    News One teen remains in ICU after a crash in Amamoor yesterday afternoon.

    105 bruises but no clue to young mum’s death

    premium_icon 105 bruises but no clue to young mum’s death

    Crime She allegedly died after hitting her head - but had 100 bruises

    Principal speaks out on 'unimaginable' deaths in paradise

    premium_icon Principal speaks out on 'unimaginable' deaths in paradise

    News Counselling will be offered to students at a Sunshine Coast school

    Minister: Perrett 'misleading Gympie' on wildlife laws

    premium_icon Minister: Perrett 'misleading Gympie' on wildlife laws

    News Ms Enoch says it appears he 'hasn't read' the legislation.