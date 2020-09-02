Gabba to host historic Grand Final night

The AFL will stage a historic night Grand Final at the Gabba on October 24 - but Adelaide Oval is on standby if Queensland suffers a second wave of COVID-19.

The league has not confirmed the start time due to complications from daylight savings but the first bounce will not occur before 6.30pm in Melbourne.

The crowd for the match will be 30,000.

Western Australia's hard borders effectively ruled out Optus Stadium in a blow to West Coast's premiership hopes.

The AFL spoke to the Eagles on Wednesday, informing them they were unlikely to host a home final beyond week one.

The AFL has extended its deal with the MCG by one year, until 2058, as compensation for missing out in 2020.

The premiership cup will tour regional Queensland in the lead-up to the Gabba Grand Final.

As reported by News Corp on Tuesday, the league's decision will allow the AFL to recoup as much as $12 million in ticket sales.

The history making match will be the first time the AFL Grand Final has been played outside of Victoria.

The league expects about 30,000 supporters to be able to attend this year's decider and has affirmed the Grand Final will return to the MCG from 2021.

"The Queensland presentation was world class and, while the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be the centrepiece, an extensive promotional campaign for the sport of Australian football, including multiple regional locations throughout Queensland, will bring fans closer to footy in the lead-up to the event and provide a lasting legacy," AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said.

It’s official. The Gabba will host the @AFL Grand Final on October 24 in front of a crowd of 30,000. @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/tot2HmO2ny — Joel Dry (@JoelDry7) September 2, 2020

Queensland's pitch began last Friday after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was snapped holding high-powered talks with AFL fixtures boss Travis Auld at Pearl Cafe, just 200 metres from the Gabba.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan will not be at the announcement in person after only arriving at a Queensland quarantine hub hotel on the Gold Coast late Tuesday.

WHEN IS THE GRAND FINAL?

The AFL Grand Final will take place on Saturday, October 24

VENUE

The Gabba, Brisbane

TIME

Night (TBC)

Originally published as Watch live: AFL to make historic Grand Final announcement