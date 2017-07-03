Future uncertain for Kybong Hall

Eddie Gresham standing outside the Kybong Hall, which is now in need of new management.

KYBONG Hall's immediate future is up in the air, with council accepting calls of interest following the folding of the previous management group.

According to the report before the council no functions have been held there in the past year.

Managed since 1983 by the Kybong Hall Committee Inc, the group has transferred management of the hall back to Gympie Regional Council after struggling to retain membership over the past five years.

"The Committee has now advised council that it no longer meets the criteria for an incorporated community group and wishes to return the facility to council,” the report said.

According to the report, a number of community and commercial groups have expressed interest in using the hall.

Councillor James Cochrane asked at the meeting if there was any chance of the hall meeting the same fate as the one at Brooloo, which was demolished in 2012.

The council was told Brooloo Hall was torn down as it was "beyond repair”, and there were no plans to do the same for Kybong Hall as it was in much better condition.

The council voted unanimously to call for expressions of interest for use of the hall.