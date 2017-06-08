Future on display at business growth forum

Gympie's growth on display: Business leaders converge on the Pavilion to explore Gympie's future business growth.

THE future was on offer yesterday for Gympie business owners at a growth forum to showcase where the region was headed.

More than 60 business owners from around the region were taken on a tour around the new aquatic centre and Nolan Meats Distribution Centre, before a presentation and discussion session at the Pavilion.

Finally, the event closed out with an innovation panel including Ag Solutions, Smart Sinks, Mary Valley Timbers and Brisbane Electrical.

Highlighting trends and how the region is expected to change in the future, event co-ordinator Nicole Harper said Gympie was on the cusp of the future and well placed to benefit over the next 10-20 years.

According to data from Gympie Regional Council, the average economic growth in the region over the past five years was 1.8 per cent (accounting for a downturn in 2014/15 due to natural disasters.)

Mrs Harper said the forum was designed to help local business leaders take advantage of the range of opportunity available at the moment which could otherwise be overlooked.

"A lot of people wouldn't even know these great things are happening,” she said.

"We wanted to showcase the opportunities that are available, the trends for future business in the region.

"There's certainly a bit of an awakening in Gympie.

"We're trying to make everyone aware that there's good things happening and more to come.”

Mrs Harper pointed to the Bruce Hwy and impending bypass as something which was a hot topic within the business community, which owners were eager to capitalise on.

"A lot of people see that as an opportunity,” she said, highlighting the flow-on effect funding had on the region.

"If businesses see council, State Government and Federal Government are spending money in our region, on roads, on big infrastructure things like the Rattler, then that gives them confidence,” she said.

While the council had hosted similar events before, Mrs Harper said she hoped yesterday's forum was the start of an annual business calendar event.

Nolan's, ARC tours 'eye-opening'

"EYE-OPENING” was how one Gympie business owner described yesterday's Growth Forum, appreciating the chance to see some of the region's major business investments.

Touring behind the scenes of the aquatic centre and Nolan Meats' new distribution centre, many of the forum's guests were thrilled to get a glimpse of business innovation in Gympie.

Mary Valley Bed and Breakfast's Leanne Fleet was pleased to explore major developments in the region.

"It was eye-opening to see the investment they were making in the area for the long-term,” Mrs Fleet said.

Ag Solutions' Trevor Zerner agreed, saying it was great to see how the region had positioned itself in the present after the past decade of gradual growth.

"Gympie is looking more prosperous,” he said.

According to USQ research fellow and Cooloola CoastCare member Dr Lindy Orwin, it could be a challenge bringing local business communities together and believed the event was a fantastic thing for the community.

"It's forums like this that generate collective input,” she said.

Left with a "very good view” of the region's investment, she hoped it would become a regular feature on the calendar.