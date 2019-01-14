Future of region's most loved natural asset to be reviewed

HIGH TIDE: Surf laps at the base of the coloured sand dunes between Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point.

HIGH TIDE: Surf laps at the base of the coloured sand dunes between Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point. Arthur Gorrie

BOATIES, fishers and users of the Great Sandy Marine Park are invited to take part in a review of the park's zoning plan to help guide its future management.

Acting Environment Minister Craig Crawford said the zoning plan's aim is to balance conservation, recreation and commercial activities.

"The current zoning plan is now 13 years old and it's time it had a comprehensive review,” Mr Crawford said.

BEACH GRIDLOCK: Huge crowds at the Cooloola Coast turn the beach at Double Island Point into a very busy car park as huge crowds are drawn to camping areas between Teewah and Inskip Point, packing out Rainbow Beach in the process. Contributed

"That is why today I am releasing a discussion paper seeking community views on zoning plan opportunities as part of this review.

"The park is important to tourism and for recreational and commercial fishing and it's a much-loved natural asset for locals, and a popular destination for Australian and international visitors.

SURFSIDE: Inskip Point and the beach heading towards Fraser Island (top). Arthur Gorrie

"Feedback received via the public consultation process will help guide the development of a draft revised zoning plan with the public will again be consulted once a draft revised zoning plan has been prepared later this year.”

The Great Sandy Marine Park was established in 2006 and protects an area of approximately 6000km2 along the Bundaberg-Fraser Coast, from Baffle Creek in the north to Double Island Point in the south. It includes Hervey Bay, the Great Sandy Strait and offshore waters to 3 nautical miles.

Extensive seagrass meadows and mangrove communities, some of the world's most southerly coastal fringing reefs, and marine animals of international and national conservation significance such as humpback whales, grey nurse sharks, turtles and dugong are found in the Great Sandy Marine Park.

The discussion paper and background information are available at www.qld.gov.au/marineparks. Stakeholders and members of the public are encouraged to provide feedback via the online survey on the Get Involved website

www.getinvolved.qld.gov.au or via a written submission. Submissions will close on 25 February 2019.

The number plate graveyard at Double Island Point. Erika Henning

What is a marine park zoning plan? A zoning plan (like a town plan) identifies the different zones and designated areas and activities that can occur in a marine park. Each state marine park has a zoning plan which is a legislative document that allows many different activities to occur 'as of right' (e.g. sailing, swimming, fishing, boating, snorkelling), some with restrictions and some that require a permit, such as commercial operations.

Why is the zoning plan being reviewed? Marine park zoning plans have a 10-year life cycle.

A kyaker gets up close and personal with a humpback whale off Double Island Point. Contributed

After 10 years each zoning plan is reviewed to determine whether any changes are required to ensure it remains efficient and effective at protecting the marine environment while also allowing for a variety of uses.

The original Great Sandy Marine Park Zoning Plan was remade 'as is' in 2017, to allow a comprehensive review to be undertaken.

What is the aim of the zoning plan review? The aim of the review is to determine whether any changes are needed to the zoning plan to ensure it is best placed to conserve the unique values of Great Sandy Marine Park while providing for sustainable use, enjoyment and appreciation of the area preserving it for the community and stakeholders to enjoy into the future.